DENNIS, MS -- Shirley Faye Ivey, 79, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home in Dennis, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 16, 5 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 16, 3:30-5 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery.

