Barbara L. Ivy the second child born to Earlie Lewis King and Munola Jones King passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on February 15, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family. A member of Union Baptist Missionary Baptist Church in Shannon, MS, where she faithfully served on the Missionary Society, Deacon's Wife Auxiliary, Kitchen Committee and the Usher Board. She lived a life of genuine love and service until she transitioned. She married the love of her life, Tommie Lee Ivy and they celebrated 50 years of marriage on January 29, 2021. God blessed them with three children and a stepson. She was a devoted wife mother, sister , grandmother, a caregiver, and a woman of great endurance, strength and compassion for others. A 1968 graduate of Siggers High School and a former employee of Lanier Clothing and Alan White until her retirement in 2007. She was truly an angel on Earth; she always had an encouraging word and listening ear for everyone she encountered on this journey we call life. She had a love for people, never meeting a stranger. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends that visited in her home, you always felt welcomed and loved. Attending church, working in her flowers, canning fruits and vegetables were other enjoyments in her life. She loved life to the fullest. Her truly devoted love will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include: spouse, Tommie Lee Ivy, of Shannon, MS, three children Cynthia (Jimmy) Adams, of Tupelo, MS , Octavius (Ulaunda), of Olive Branch, MS, Timothy (Lora), of Shannon, MS, and a stepson, Marcus (LaKeisha) Souter, of Marlboro, MD and 9 grandchildren. In addition to her loving immediate family members left to cherish her memories are sisters: Martha (Harvey) Ivy, Ruby (Bobby) Eubank, Sharon Burdine, Debbie Dyan (Milton) Stanfield, all of Shannon, MS, Geraldine (Clifton) Brinkley, of Belden, MS, and Ravanda (Riley) Wallace, of Houlka, MS; brothers: Kenneth King, Eddie Roy King, both of Shannon, MS, and Melvin (Shannon) King, of Houlka, MS; great aunt: Sally Mae Cooperwood, of Okolona, MS; aunts: Bonnie Williams, of Booneville, MS, Leola Miller, of Trenton, TN, Christine Carter, of Grand Rapids, MI, Ruby Berry and Annie (John) Ware, both of Pontotoc, MS; uncles: Elma King, of Humboldt, TN, Dixie (Ruby) King III, of Florida, Elder Ozzie (Ruby) Cooperwood, of Chicago, Booker T.(Mary) Cooperwood, of Pontotoc, MS, and Haywood Cooperwood, of Tupelo, MS. Finally, she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Larry King and Earlie King Jr. Her Walk-Through Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Service at Noon at the Shannon High School Gymnasium. Interment will be held in Union Baptist Missionary Church Cemetery. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and Condolences may be shared with the Ivy family at www.grayson-porters.com
