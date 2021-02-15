Carolyn Louise Ivy, 74, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. She was born November 1, 1946 to the late Dillard Willis and the late Ann Laura Montgomery Whitehead. She was married to the late Harold Wade Ivy for 54 years. They married on July 20, 1963 and he was the love of her life. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Carolyn enjoyed listening to gospel music, going shopping, eating out, watching TV and reading books. She was a loving, caring, devoted family member and enjoyed spending time with all of her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she had much pride and joy in. She was a stay at home mom until her kids were old enough to start school where she then started babysitting for the public and later in life, she worked for Golden Manufacturing until her retirement. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday February 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 18 at Senter Funeral Home. The family ask that face mask and social distancing be observed for those attending. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her 2 daughters; Susan Andrews of Fayetteville, AR, and Sharon (Rodney) Yielding of Fairview, 1 son; Harold Wesley (Cindy) Ivy of Enterprise, AL, grandchildren; Justin Yielding of Fairview, Hannah (Justin) Umphers of Fairview, Zachary (Samantha) Cameron of Enterprise, AL, Bayleigh Ivy of Enterprise, Al, Alyssa Ivy of Enterprise, AL, Ryan Andrews of Kansas City, MO, Ivy Andrews of Oklahoma City, OK, great grandchildren; Preston Shields, and Jace Umphers, and a great granddaughter, Kinzley Ivy, 2 sisters; Barbara Timmons of Fairview, and Evie (Steve) Criswell of Saltillo, and a brother; Tyner (Melba) Willis of TX, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was precede in death by her husband, Harold Ivy, her parents; Dillard Willis, and, Ann Laura Whitehead, and her stepfather, Garvin Whitehead. Pallbearers will be Justin Yielding, Zachary Cameron, Brad Ivy, Kevin Timmons, Terry Robinson, and Daniel Campbell. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
