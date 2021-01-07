Christopher Ivy, 56, passed away Tuesday, January 05, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Private . Services will be on Sunday January 10, 2021 at Serenity Simmons chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday January 9,2021 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Simmons funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at united House of Prayer Cemetery Blue Mountain, MS Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services .

