Darrell Leo Ivy, 71, went to heaven on Friday, September 11, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. A lifelong resident of New Albany, Mississippi, Darrell was a renowned professional photographer and a lover of science, technology, camping, and his family. Darrell's love of photography began early. As a teenager he worked as a staff photographer at the New Albany Gazette. He graduated from W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany in 1966, and then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of Mississippi in 1970. Both during and after college, Darrell continued working as a photographer for the Gazette and as a high school Chemistry teacher at East Union School. In 1974 he opened Darrell Ivy Photography in New Albany, beginning what would be a lifelong career as a professional photographer. Darrell moved his business to Tupelo in 1984, renaming the studio as "The Image Place." In 2014, after 30 years in Tupelo, he moved the business back to downtown New Albany. He closed the studio in 2018 after 45 years in business, although he continued shooting photos on-location up until his death. During his career, Darrell built The Image Place into one of the top photography studios in the Southeast, touching the lives of many high school seniors, brides, bridegrooms, parents, and children with his portraits. In addition to being one of the youngest photographers to earn the designation of Certified Professional Photographer, he also gave back to the profession he loved, serving as past President of the North Mississippi chapter of Professional Photographers of America and twice as President of Professional Photographers of Mississippi-Alabama (PPMA). He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the PPMA, and also the Professional Photographers of America National Award, that organization's highest honor. Darrell loved his family and was much loved by them, especially his eight grandchildren who knew him as "Paw Paw." He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Mary Alice Sappington Ivy, his son Rob and wife Kerry of Brentwood, Tennessee; daughter Alison and husband Lance Moore of New Albany; son Will and wife Lauren of College Grove, Tennessee; grandchildren Maggie (18), Kate (17), Jake (16), Elizabeth (12), Cole (11), Amelia (6), Langston (4) and Harris (1); sister Sherrell and husband Rickey Settlemires of Ripley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Newt and Cleo Ivy of New Albany. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany, where Darrell was a charter member. Rev. Charlie Davis will officiate. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and from 12:30 PM until the service time of 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. All visitation will occur at Hillcrest Baptist Church, with social distancing and face masks requested. Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Darrell Ivy to Sanctuary Hospice House: 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
