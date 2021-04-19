Emma Ivy, 85, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 12 pm at Anointed Temple of Praise in Abbeville, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:00-11:55 am at Anointed Temple of Praise. Burial will follow at Ivy Cemetery in Oxford, Mississippi.

