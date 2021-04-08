Jyrie Ortiz Ivy, 6, passed away Tuesday, April 06, 2021, at Intersection of MLK and Highway 45 in Nettleton. Services will be on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at Johnson Creek Baptist Church in Pheba. Visitation will be on Monday April 12, 2021 from 4pm pm - 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton 258 Martin Luther King Ave. Burial will follow at Johnson Creek Cemetery .

