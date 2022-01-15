Linda Faye Ivy was born July 18, 1960 to the late Mel and Louise Ivy in Pontotoc County. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and became a member of Mount Zion MB Church-Troy. She attended South Pontotoc High School and graduated from Itawamba Community College. She was employed with Diversity Vuteq until her health began to decline. Linda was a loving mother who enjoyed nurturing her family. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. On Monday, January 10, 2022, Linda departed this earthly life to live eternally with the Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents Mel and Louise Ivy, one son Kamby Ivy, two brothers Mel Ivy, Jr. and Jessie Lee Ivy, one sister Diane Ivy, niece Tina Louise Ivy, great niece Joselyn Ivy Herndon, and all of her aunts and uncles. Linda leaves to cherish her loving memory: one daughter, Khandra Ivy of Tupelo, MS; two sons, Kenderrik Ivy and Kenyatta Ivy both of Tupelo, MS; one brother, Bobby Joe Ivy of Waterloo, IA; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two special cousins, Minnie Garmon of Oxford, MS and Joann Hodges of Verona, MS; a special friend, Chanel McClendon of Shannon, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing will be Monday, January 17, 2022, from 11 AM - 1 PM at Mount Zion MB Church-Troy. Funeral service will be Monday, January 17, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Mount Zion MB Church-Troy. Face masks are required for both viewing and service. Interment will follow at Mount Zion MB Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
