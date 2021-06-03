Lois Ivy, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 01, 2021, at her residence in Shannon. Services will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2pm at Johnson Chapel Cemetry. Visitation will be on Saturday from 3pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton. Friends may sign guestbook at communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Johnson Chapel Cemetery.

