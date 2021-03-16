Mother Lucille Ivy, 100, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home in Shannon. Services will be on Saturday March 20, 2021 1:00 p.m. with viewing from 11:00 a.m. until service at The State Temple 3590 Willie Moore Rd Tupelo, MS . Burial will follow at Mt Zion - Troy Cemetery 13683 MS 41 Pontotoc /Troy , MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.