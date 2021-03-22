Patricia Ann Long Ivy, 82, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 7, 1938 to the late James "J.C." Calvin Long and the late Eula Fugitt Long. She was a member of New Providence Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed She worked as an Electronic Technician Warwick Manufacturing in Zion, IL. She was a hairdresser in Fairview Community for 20 plus years. Services 2:00 pm on Wednesday March 24, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Leggett officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 on Wednesday March 24, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Belmont Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Maynard Ivy of Fairview Community; daughter, Charlotte Ivy (Kenny) Morrow of Fulton; grandsons: Daryl Kent, Gary Ivy, II, John (Rachel) Ivy, Drew (Julia) Morrow; great-granddaughters: Nevaeh Ivy, Gabrielle Ivy, Mia Ann Morrow; great-grandson, John Walter Ivy; niece, Jenni Long; several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, son, Gary Ivy, brothers: James Long, Charles Long Pallbearers will be Terry Johnson, Hugh Ivy, Jimmy Ivy, Billy Gahagan, Jack Ivy, Don Frost, Carlton Graham Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
