ABBEVILLE -- Russell Edward Ivy, 69, passed away Friday, August 07, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday August 14, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Yocona Cemetery Taylor. Visitation will be on Thursday August 13, 2020 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Burial will follow at Yocona Cemetery Serenity Oxford in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.