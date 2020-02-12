PRAIRIE, MS -- Staffanella Ivy, 61, passed away Friday, February 07, 2020, at his home residence in Prairie, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Lake Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Randle Cemetery.

