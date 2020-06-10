64, passed away on Wed., May 27, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Theodora "Thelma" Ivy was born to her late parent, Willie B. Wilson on Sept. 9, 1955. Thelma Ivy is survived by her husband, Willie H. Ivy of Prairie. Two daughters; Latoncia Pafye Smith (James) of West Point and ShaRonda Pulphus (Joshua) of West Point. Three sons; Willie (Felicia) Ivy of Prairie, Christopher Ivy of Prairie, and Derek Ivy of Prairie. Five sisters; Mary Ivy of Prairie, Lelo Williams of Prairie, Jackie Bigbee (Larry) of Prairie, Jazie Rodgers of Chicago, and Sarah (William) Thompson. Four brothers; Rev. Price Watkins (Emma)of Prairie, Johnnie J. Patterson of Prairie, Willie Robert of Prairie, and Eddie Z. Wilson of Prairie. The service will be Fri., June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Unity Community Church Cemetery with mandatory safety policies in place with Rev. James Culpepper officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
