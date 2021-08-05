Wyoma Barnes Ivy was born to Charlie C and Violet Jean Barnes August 20, 1961. She departed this life August 1, 202 at North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo, MS. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined with Red Oak Grove M.B. Church of Saltillo, MS where she remained faithful until departure. She was the Mission President, Choir President, and a member of the Culinary Ministry. She attended Tupelo Public Schools and participated in various sports. She worked at Reeds Manufacturing for seventeen years and assisted at Precious Little People Daycare Saltillo, MS. She united in Holy Matrimony to Melvin Ivy in 1989 and to this union one child was born (Jaquanza P. Ivy). She enjoyed going to church, singing, cooking, inspiring others, shopping and taken care of children; especially, her grandchildren, great niece and great nephew. She leaves to cherish her memories, (2) daughters: Alvita R. Barnes of Tupelo, MS and Jaquanza P. Ivy of Tupelo, MS; (1) god son Robert Leo Harrris III, Tupelo, MS; (3) grandchildren: Malik A. Rogers of Tupelo, MS; Myia R. Barnes of Tupelo, MS; Semaj J. Rogers of Tupelo, MS; (3) great- grandchildren: A'Zara R. Barnes, Ta'lyn K. West, Tatum R. Rogers all of Tupelo, MS. Parents: Charlie C and Violet Jean Barnes of Saltillo, MS; (7) siblings, Margie Bowdry of Saltillo, MS; Mary (James) Tolbert of Saltillo, MS; DeeArthur (Sherry) Barnes Red Bay, AL; Vasser (Floyd) of Saltillo, MS; Rev. Dr. Charlie Barnes (Dovie) of Starkville, MS; Cynthia (Ray) Thompson of Baldwyn, MS; Patrick Barnes of Saltillo, MS; a host of nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts; family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Frank and Violet Mae Allen; Charlie and Margie Barnes; husband (Michael S. Young Sr.) and son; Michael S. Young Jr., sister; Patsy Barnes Harris; brother; Carl S. Barnes; Nephews; Charlie F. Barnes Jr., Craig L. Tolbert; and great-niece; Emileigh R. Davis. Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Porter Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS at 2:00p.m. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangement. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
