WEST POINT -- Mary Jack, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen . Services will be on Sunday July 28, 2019 at 11:00 the remains will lie in state from10-11 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church . Visitation will be on Saturday 2-6 and Sunday from 10-11 at the church at Westbrooks Funeral Home . Burial will follow at New Hope church cemetery .

