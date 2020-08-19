BOONEVILLE -- Bobby Dean Jackson, 64, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday at 2:00 at Lamb's Chapel Independent Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements..

