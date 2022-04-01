Carolyn Jackson, 76, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. A service honoring the life of Mrs. Jackson will be on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2:00pm at Harmony Baptist Church with a visitation from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm. Mrs. Jackson was born May 26, 1945 in New Albany, MS to the late Pete and Earline Seger. She was a retired sewer in the furniture factory. A devoted member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was blessed with a loving family whom she adored, grandchildren, who were her pride and joy and friends who were many. She enjoyed gospel music, working outside, game shows, coloring, and most importantly Jesus Christ. Memories will continue to be shared with two daughters, Elizabeth Jackson and Torrie Willard (Caleb), two sons, Teddy Jackson (Tina) and Blake Lee (Kala), three grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, and one sister, Pat Wildman.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eason Jackson, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, and a host of brothers and sisters. In lieu of flower donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.