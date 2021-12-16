Charles Henry Jackson, age 66, was born into this life on October 8, 1955, to the late Tom Jackson Sr. and Aggie Lee Simmons in Ripley, MS. He was raised by his late beloved grandmother, Mary Simmons. He attended Ripley High School and worked as a carpenter. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 31 years, Ethelene Vance Jackson, three sons: Charles, Carl and Cardavion Jackson all of Ripley, MS. Two brothers: Tom Jackson II and Bobby Ray Jackson both of Ripley, MS. One sister: Delonida Kay Hill of Guntown, MS. Seven grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 2021, at Foster & Son Funeral Home, from 12pm-6pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11am, at Ripley Second Baptist Church, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Ripley, MS. He was also preceded in death by one brother: Marvin Jackson. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
