Darwin Keith 'Doc' Jackson, 73, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 28, 1947, in Memphis, TN., to J. T. Jackson and Stella Dillard Jackson. He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was retired from Southern Motion. Services will be at 12:00 noon Saturday, November 13, at United Funeral Service with Dr. Terry Curtrer officiating. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Kathern Faye Foreman Jackson; 2 sons: Brian Keith Jackson (Katrina) of Myrtle and Adam Shane Jackson of Ingomar; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister: Mary Lynn Compton. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Saturday, November 13, at United. In honor of Mr. Jackson's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
