Deloris Weaver Jackson, 89, heard her Savior's call on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A fall resulting in severe head trauma along with a broken hip hastened the fulfillment of her desire to be with her Savior and her husband who departed this life August, 15 2019. Deloris was born September 25, 1931, to Orin Russell Weaver and Willie Rosetta Gilliland in Pittsboro, MS. She grew up in Aberdeen and was a 1950 graduate of Aberdeen High School. While in school, she worked as a cashier and performed alterations for J C Penney in Aberdeen. She married her sweetheart Grover Jackson in March 1950 and soon after found herself following him throughout his time in service to Texas, Montana, and Florida. After the war, they made their home in Birmingham, AL. Homesick for family and friends, they moved back to Aberdeen in 1960 and joined Friendship Baptist Church, where they remained faithful members until her husband's failing health prevented their regular attendance. Over the years, she served in many roles in the church, but her favorite was working with young children in the nursery and Beginner's Sunday School Class. She spent many hours preparing crafts and teaching children songs about Jesus. For almost 30 years, she was the office manager for Jackson's Heating and Cooling, a business she and her husband owned. Ever the Proverbs 31 woman, she was a devoted wife and mother; a private person who relished time spent being a homemaker. She treasured time with family and was an excellent cook, accomplished seamstress and quilter. She was industrious and busied herself working with her flowers and vegetable garden, canning and freezing her bounty for family and friends and harvesting honey from the family hives. Researching the family genealogy was one of her favorite hobbies. The memory of her unselfish love continues to sustain her daughters, Barbara (David) Maddox and Linda (David) Blackwell; four grandchildren, Jessica (Grant) Smallwood, D.W. (Mauriesa) Blackwell, Carrie (Cory) Russell, and Maggie (Dustin) Mott; six great grandchildren Jackson Connor, Kinley Russell, Elizabeth Smallwood, Foster Blackwell, Aaron Mott, and Baker Blackwell; one brother, Noel (Lonese) Weaver; two sister-in-laws, Beulah Tucker and Josephine (Bobby) Hudson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Grover William Jackson, and their infant son; her parents; and two sisters, Hazel Gordon and Mary Margaret Loden. In accordance with her wishes, the family and close friends will celebrate her life with a graveside service at Durrett Memorial Cemetery in Quincy on Monday, November 9 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo MS 38801 or Friendship Baptist Church, 206 Vinewood Lane, Aberdeen, MS 39730. Due to declining health, Ms. Deloris had been a resident of Rosewood Assisted Living in Belden since December 2018. Her family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff of both Rosewood and Sanctuary Hospice House for the exceptional care and support provided to her and her family during this time.
