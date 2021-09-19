Doris Wanice Jackson, 83, died Saturday, September 18. She was born January 27, 1938, in Elain, AR., to Dillard Jackson and Minnie Creekmore Jackson. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was retired from Ertel Manufacturing where she was a Quality Technician. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Daniel Smith and Bro. Gary Yates officiating. A visitation will be from 9am till the start of the service at 11:00am also at United. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Jan Fooshee (Kevin) of Ingomar; 2 sons: Rickey Jackson (Laura) of Poolville and Randy Jackson (Tanya) of New Albany; 1 sister: Ester Louise Holland (Hollis); 3 brothers: John Harold Jackson (Doskie), Bobby Gene Jackson, and Dillard Gary Jackson (Diane); 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Virgil Jackson; and 3 brothers: Charlie Jackson, Junior Jackson, and James Creekmore. Pallbearers will be Gary Jackson, Ben Fooshee, Ethan Norvell, Ethan Warren, Hunter Poirrier, and Russ Clayton. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.