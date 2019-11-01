Edith Lanell Hill Jackson, 84, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home. She was born June 24, 1935 in Union County to the late Isom and Sally Adam Hill. She retired as a pattern maker from Stratford Furniture. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and enjoyed travelling with the Seniors of the church. She volunteered at Good Samaritan in New Albany. She enjoyed reading, especially romance novels. She also enjoyed writing poetry and stories. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Gary Yates and Bro. Marc Bowers officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by three sons, Danny Jackson (Janet), Richard Jackson (Kathy) and Scott Jackson (Sara); one sister, Glennie Hall; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, General Gene Jackson; two daughters, Teresa Jackson and a stillborn infant; a sister, JoAnn Mills; and two brothers, Clifford Hill and Legrone Hill. Pallbearers will be Tony McDonald, David McGill, Kyle Priest, Jacob Bledsoe, Anthony Stout, Bubba Hardin, Samuel Jackson and Dylan Stout. Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
