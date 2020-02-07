James Thomas "Jimmy" Jackson, 82, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born in Pontotoc, November 10, 1937, to James L. and Zadie Seals Jackson. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Army and served for four years; most notably as a Jump Master in 82nd Airborne Division. On Labor Day of 1962, he married Sue Clayton and they have been residents of the Richmond Community for over 40 years. James worked as a lineman for many years at Tombigbee Electric and Tennessee Valley Association. In an effort to stay busy following his retirement, he became a landscape extraordinaire. When he wasn't tending to his lawn, James could be found supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteer at the Faith Food Pantry and local fire department. He was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church for over 32 years where he served as an usher and treasurer. Survivors include his wife, Sue Jackson of Tupelo; two sons, Mitchell Jackson and his wife, Mandy of Tupelo and Thomas Jackson and his wife, MacAllister of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Christin Graves and her husband, Garry of Germantown, Tennessee, John Evan Jackson and his wife, Kayla of Guntown and James Jackson of Hattiesburg; four great-grandchildren, Wen, Hazel, Gea Vivian Graves and Livi Jackson; Betty Simmons and her husband, Thomas Earl of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy McJunkin. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Grant and Troy Scoggins, Chris Gillentine, Jordan Bishop, Sammy and Robert Holder. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave. Tupelo MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
