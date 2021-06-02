Jean Jackson, 75, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. Jean was born to Floyd and Mellie Hodge and spent her childhood in Missouri, before moving with her family to the Chicago area, where she met and married J.T. Jackson. When their children were small, they moved to Northeast Mississippi, settling on a farm near Altitude. They had been married 47 years when J.T. died. Jean was a nurse at the Red Bay, AL, hospital for 30 years. In her youth she was a member of a roller derby team. She loved flowers, fishing, recreational gambling, and most of all, her family and friends, whom she treated as family. Nana took care of everyone lucky enough to know her. She minded the business of everyone she loved, to the point of being called "nosey" on occasion. She was a strict disciplinarian, sneak-attacking unruly children with an egg turner, her weapon of choice; however, Nana loved her children and grandchildren beyond measure and was always proud of them. She found a way to laugh and focus on the positive in every situation. Once when her grandson, Jeb, accidentally shot an arrow through the passenger window of her beloved Trailblazer, she praised him for shooting such a long distance. Every child whom Nana mothered has similar stories to tell. Her family loved her in return and thought of her as the matriarch of the Jackson and Hodge families. Jean formed friendships wherever she went with people of all ages and backgrounds because she was just so very special. She had a way of making everyone feel at ease, and included. She was a blessing in this world and is irreplaceable. She is survived by Jason (Sandy) Jackson, Mike Jackson, Rhonda Jackson Moon (Darrell), a very special niece whom she mothered as her own, Theresa Moore (Adam), and her grandchildren: Haley Jackson, Jeb Jackson, Abby Gray, Brandon Thompson, and Carrigan Thompson; one great-grandson, Sawyer Jackson, all of the Booneville area, and many nieces and nephews. Jean's sisters, Bonnie Novak, Betty Wood, and her twin Dean Denova also survive. In addition to her husband, Jean's parents and five siblings preceded her in death: Margaret (Maw) Estes, Carrie Sue Parker, Mashie Inman, Curtis Neice, and Lucille Bryant. Friends and family may pay their respects to Jean's life and memory from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Booneville Funeral Home. The family requests that any memorial to Jean be a contribution in her memory to a cause of their choice. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
