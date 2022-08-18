James Alan Jackson was born to James Albert and Billie Hamilton Jackson on March 13, 1949 in Tupelo, MS. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1967, and went on to study at Mississippi State University where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He had so much fun with his frat brothers that he also served a brief stint in the Air Force to which he told his children many times "was the highlight of his life." He eventually graduated and became a supremely talented Landscape Architect and served on several national and state boards making the world a more beautiful place, with the exception of his sister's yard, who tried fruitlessly for decades to enlist his help. Jim loved his friends, chocolate, his church, Sigma Chi, and his family. He loved telling stories which most likely were only half true and 100% made his children cringe. Jim had a large personality and never met a stranger. He was a creature of habit, often holding court at local joints telling tall tales. Jim loved all things Jackson and Mississippi. He was a wonderful friend, gifted architect, lover of the arts, ridiculous bulk buyer, history book aficionado, incorrigible flirt, and master cornbread baker. He was incredibly proud of his five grandchildren, and his time serving as an Elder at Briarwood Presbyterian Church. After a brief illness, Jim left this earth on August 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jerry, and his sister, Gini. He leaves behind daughter Meredith (Chris) Shapley, sons John Jackson and Sam (Betsy) Jackson, his brother Ricky (Becky) Jackson, sister Julie (Glenn) Herrington, five grandchildren Jack, Catherine, and Will Shapley and Charlie and Luke Jackson, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Jackson, MS on August 21 at 4 pm with visitation preceding at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to the charity of your choice.
