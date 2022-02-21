Dexter Jackson, Jr., 94, passed away on February 19, 2022 at his home in Aberdeen, Ms. He was born on January 16, 1928 in Tremont to Dexter Rose Jackson Sr. and Maudie Brown. He was a graduate of Tremont High school and continued his education for 2 years at Mississippi State University until leaving to serve in the Navy and Air Force, stationed in China and Japan during WWII. He was married to Mary Dean Ballard until her death and together they had 2 sons. In August of 1985 he married Eleanor Watson. He was adventurous and worked out west combining wheat. He was a state farm agent for several years where he made many friends. He loved people and especially his family and in-laws, and loved laughing and telling many jokes. He enjoyed playing games with friends; Rook Cards most of all. Enjoying many trips through the US, boating, camping, and he loved to travel with his wife Eleanor and friends. He worked for the newspaper as a reporter and printer in Peoria, IL, New Mexico, and Hamilton, Al. He suffered a long illness in which he was very patient, kind, and appreciative of all the care he was getting. When talking to his wife about dying, he said he hoped that when he got to Heaven God would say it was going to be a lot more fun up there now that he was there. He was survived by his wife, Eleanor Watson Jackson, Aberdeen; Sons, Ronnie Dale Jackson (Kim), Ripley, Edward "Eddie" Jackson (Ginger), Charlotte NC; stepson Gregg Mixon (Denise), Oak Grove, Al; step-daughter, Marita Mixon King (Bill) Houston, Tx; grandchildren, John Jackson (Hannah), Courtney Ann Jackson Hall (Drew), Leigh Knight (Austin), Cam Gunter (Mark) and Chad Wilson; great grandchildren, Reed Knight, Audrey Knight, Hudson Jackson, Payton Gunter, Ashton Gunter and Brady Wilson; brother-in-law Vernon Watson and Jerry Watson; special friends and care takers, Lisa Wilson, Annie Buchanan, Tammy Warren, Barbra Grisham, Frances Wilemon, and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is proceeded in death by his brother Ralph Jackson (Betty), sisters, Ruth Gilland, Maxine McKee, and Willodean McRee. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial with Mr. Austin Knight and Rev. James Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Garden. Pallbearers will be John Jackson, Drew Hall, Mark Gunter, Mitch Scott, Cullie Hartsell and Frank Bender. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Lann, Jr. and Mike Grissom. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday from noon until 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Aberdeen First Baptist Church or a charity of choice. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.