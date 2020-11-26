Mrs. Leona Hughes Jackson, 94, the daughter of the late Charlie and Laura Nicholas Hughes, passed away on November 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born August 23, 1926, in Buena Vista, MS. She attended public school in Chickasaw County. During her middle age, she attended Itawamba Jr. College in Fulton, MS in the continuing education program. She professed her faith in Christ at White Hill M.B. Church in Tupelo, MS. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Malcolm Jackson Sr. in 1945. This union was blessed with seven children. Leona was employed by Page's Grocery Store for over 30 years. She was a cook and later the deli manager. She enjoyed making pottery, drawing, and watching golf. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two children: Katie Jackson (who died at birth) and Malcolm Earl Jackson Jr. She is survived by her children: Yvonne Roberts and Laura Stewart both of Pontotoc, MS; James Larry Jackson and Patrick Jackson of Verona, MS; Betty Lynn Smith of Atlanta, GA; one sister Lucille Walker of Verona, MS; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She also leaves to cherish her memories with two special friends Carl Lee Billingsley of Memphis, TN, and Yvonne Fields of Shannon, MS. Visitation (walk-through) will be November 27, 2020, from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Graveside service will be at Verona Cemetery on November 28, 2020, at 11:00am. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.