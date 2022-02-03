Mary B. Jackson, 89 passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 2, 2022 at the Meadows in Fulton. She worked at Daniel Health Care in Fulton for several years, she loved taking care of people, quilting, and was a member of the Parkers Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Sunday February 6, at 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Guin officiating, burial will be in the Kirkville cemetery. She is survived by her son Billy Ray Wright (Linda Steele) of Cherokee, Al, sister-in-law Irene Thurman, 2 grandchildren Billy Ray Wright, Jeffery Keith Wright, 4 Great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Tommy Gholston, Steven Lindsey, Lonnie Jackson, Larry Jackson, Ronnie Gholston, Donnie Gholston, Heath Dyer. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.