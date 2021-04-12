Nellie Jackson Morrison, 95, passed away April 10, 2021 at Magnolia Place, New Albany, MS. Ms. Morrison was born to Brooks and Lena Corder in Pontotoc, MS on May 11, 1925. She married Emmett Jackson on March 6, 1946 until his death on April 11, 1971. On February 14, 1981 she married Marvin Morrison until his death on February 7, 2011. She was an active member of West Heights Baptist Church and served in the kitchen for many years. Ms. Morrison is survived by children, Lena Cherry(Harvey), Nelda Briscoe, Myra Humphries, June McKnight(Ray), James Ray Morrison, Joyce Warren(Dexter), Patsy Collums, and Lamar Morrison(Linda); 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorthy Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; brothers, Enouch Corder, Rad Corder, and Neal Corder; sisters, Gwendola McCoy, Mary Robertson, and Lounette Wages. Visitation will begin at 12:30PM, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church with the service beginning at 2:00PM. Dr. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brad Jones, Tate Balton, Emmett McKnight, Clint Cherry, Christopher McKnight, and Tyler Mancuso. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude or West Heights Kitchen Fund.
