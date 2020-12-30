Jackson, Patsy S. Partlow

PLANTERSVILLE - Born the night Tupelo was blown away, April 5, 1936, Patsy passed away December 22, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville.
Pasty loved gardening, planting flowers and playing cards with friends. She was the biggest Elvis Presley fan ever. She never met a strange and loved life to the fullest. Pasty grew up in Plantersville, MS and attended Plantersville High School where she met the love of her life and married January 1, 1960. Patsy was a long time member of First Baptist Church, Plantersville. She moved to Memphis in 1969 with family for 33 years, returned to Plantersville for another 14 years then back to Collierville in 2018 where she was a member of Macon Road Baptist Church.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents Buford and Irene Partlow. Patsy is survived by her husband Tommy Jackson, children Rusty and Renee Jackson, grandson Joseph Blackwell and wife Rachel. Sisters, Wanda Williams, Lynette Brown and Jean Thomas. Nieces and nephews, Chris and Wes (Cricket) Williams, Scott Brown, Dawn Warren, Patti Brown. Cousins: Janice Evans and Jeff Young.
A memorial celebration was held at her grandson’s home on Christmas Day.
