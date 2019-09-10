Our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and "Na-Na", Cheryl Marie Pittman, 70, resident of Middleton, TN, passed away Sunday morning September 8, 2019 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley following a brief illness. Per the request of Mrs. Pittman, private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Pittman was born July 31, 1949 in Cleveland, MS, the daughter of the late Russell and Kathleen Lopez Jackson. She attended Humes High School in Memphis and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Mrs. Pittman was known as a private person who enjoyed visits with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of pets, reading, fishing and watching the ID and Discovery Channels on television. Memories will be cherished by her husband of 33 years, Clinton Edward Pittman of Middleton, TN, two daughters, Lisa Joshlin of Fort Worth , TX and Cynthia Hodge of Corinth, four sons, David Pittman, Scott Pittman and Billy Pittman, all of Corinth and Chance Pittman of Winnewood, OK, one sister, Shirley Hanks of Metaria, LA and her twin brother, Jerald Jackson of Biloxi, MS, eighteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Fazier. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pittman family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.