Randle Guy Jackson, 69, of Marietta passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at his home. He was a member of the Thrasher Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver and auto mechanic. He loved his cats, Callie and Baby Callie, loved fishing, hunting, working on cars and loved caring for his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating and Kenny Bell will deliver the Eulogy. Visitation will be from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. He is survived by his brother, Lloyd Jackson (Sandra); his sisters, Debra Lindsey (Kim) and Lisa McCauley; his granddaughter, Valerie Paige Gadd (Austin); his extended family, Lafonda Bell (Kenny), Linda Jackson, Pam Cole, Janice Rutledge, Freddy McCreary, a special nephew, Matt Lindsey, a host of other nieces and nephews; and a special friend and neighbor, Jackie Spencer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Ruby Jackson; his daughter, Melinda King; his brothers, James Ray Jackson, Jimmy Jackson, and Robert Jackson; his sisters, Doris Cunningham, Christine Rogers, and Janice Pounds; and a special family member, Lea Illa McCreary. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.