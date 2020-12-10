Raymond Lawrence Jackson, 72, resident of Ripley, departed this life in the comfort of his home on Sunday evening December 6, 2020 following an extended illness. The family requests that services be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Raymond was born on August 11, 1948 in St. Angelo, TX, the son of the late Steve and Etoy Smith Jackson. He received his education in the Marlin, TX Public School system and was employed in the with the Kevin Charles Corporation in New Albany before retiring. A member of New Life Pentecostal Church, Mr. Jackson was always known for his peaceful spirit. He believed in hard work and loved hunting, fishing and western television shows. Those left to cherish memories include his wife of 37 years, Betty Lou Walker Jackson, one daughter, Felicia Jackson of Texas, a stepson, Bobby Goode of Ripley , a sister, Barbara Martin of Houston, TX, four grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Mr. Jackson was also preceded in death by a stepson, Lonnie Curtis Goode, three sisters, four brothers, and a grandson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Jackson family at theripleyfuneralhome.com.
