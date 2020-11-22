Ricky Joe Jackson, 56, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home in Wren. Services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope (Coontail).

