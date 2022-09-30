Booneville — Sherry Darlene Lindsey Jackson, 67, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. She was born in Booneville on June 9, 1955, to Houston Davis Lindsey and Lula Celia King Lindsey. She loved watching true crime TV, visiting with friends and family, and loving on her grandsons. A Memorial Service for Sherry will be Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. John Cagle will be officiating. A time of visiting with family will be Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Booneville Funeral Home will be arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Bridget Watson and her husband, Jonathan David Watson, of Marietta; a brother, Randy Lindsey and wife, Debra, of Decatur, AL; a sister, Christine "Tina" Taylor and husband, Steve Taylor, of New Site; grandsons, William Gore and Jethro Watson; nephews, Michael Taylor and wife, Katie, of New Site, and Brian Lindsey of Alabama; Nieces, Lindsey Pounds and husband, Blake, of New Site, and Jessica Lindsey of Alabama; and a host of great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Celia Lindsey; and a sister, Joyce Burcham. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
