Therra Alice Hill Jackson, 103, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home in Falkner, MS. She was born on May 29, 1916, to Egbert Eugene (E. E.) and Wardie Conner Hill in Falkner, MS. Therra was a Homemaker and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a life time member of Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019. at Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Falkner, MS. with Rev. Richie Lockhart and Rev. Jody Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Mt Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continue Saturday morning at 9:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at the church Therra is survived by nine sons: John W. Jackson (Linda) of Aswego, IL, Connie Jackson (Janice) of DeKalb, IL, Donny Jackson of Falkner, MS, Leroy Jackson (Diane) of Falkner, MS, Neil Jackson (Carol) of Falkner, MS, Ted Jackson (Debbie) of Montgomery, AL, Larry Jackson (Debbie) of Ripley MS, Danny Jackson (Sandra) of Panama City Beach, FL, Joel Jackson (Dawn) Ripley, MS; one daughter: Pat Jackson Flake (Tim) of Falkner, MS; one sister-in-law: Jamie Hopper (Burkett Ray) of Falkner, MS; thirty five grandchildren; fifty-five great grandchildren; and forty-nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: John Tramel Jackson; her parents; one daughter: Warrine Barkley; one son Robert Luther Jackson; her brothers: Robert Hill, Donald Hill, Lee Earl Hill, Gordon Hill; her sisters: Ester Hill, Ora Jamieson. Her Grandsons will service as pallbearers. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in Charge of arrangements, expressions of sympathy may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
