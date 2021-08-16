Jackson, Thomas Alton

PLANTERSVILLE – Born: May 31, 1936 Passed Away: August 9, 2021.
Thomas (Tommy) Alton Jackson was born in Plantersville Mississippi where he was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Plantersville.
Joined the Navy in 1955, returned to Plantersville to marry the love of his life, Patsy Sue Partlow on January 1, 1960. Moved to Memphis in 1969 when Tommy was employed by the Fire Department, retired in 2000.
Current member of Macon Road Baptist Church. Tommy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and newly great grandfather.
Tommy Is proceeded in death by his parents Troy and Hazel Jackson, his three brothers, Sydney, Charles and Billy and wife Patsy Jackson. Tommy is survived by children; Rusty and Renee Jackson Yandy Clarke, grandson Joseph Blackwell wife Rachel and great grandson Jackson Ryan Blackwell.
Funeral Services: Forest Hill East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 38133. Visitation: Saturday 12 – 2 August 21, 2021, Service at 2.
