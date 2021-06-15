86, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. "Sonny" was born to his late parents, Jack Ben Tumblin and Elvira Baskin on Nov. 7, 1934 in Chickasaw Co. Walter "Sonny" Tumblin is survived by one daughter; Jennifer (Alexander) Calvert of Aberdeen. Two sons; Dewayne Tumblin and James (Lisa) Hodges both of Okolona. There are also 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove MBC cemetery with Rev. John Cox officiating. Please wear face mask and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

