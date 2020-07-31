Van Lamar Jackson, 67, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN., following complications from the corona virus. He was born September 4,1952, in New Albany, MS., to James Cessel Jackson and Eunice Sneed Jackson. He was a 1970 graduate of Ingomar Attendance Center and a 1974 graduate of Mississippi State University. He also graduated from the Mississippi Highway Patrol Academy, top of his class, and was proud to have been a State Trooper for the Mississippi Highway Patrol. In 1982 he became an Air Traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration and worked at the Memphis Center for 14 years before his retirement. He enjoyed traveling and working in his wood shop. In recent years he made many cutting boards and gave them away to his friends. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years: Sandra Dunlap Jackson of Blue Springs; his daughter: Shanda Jackson Wicker (Dave) of Jackson, TN.; his son: Adam Little (Angela) of Durham, NC: 2 grandsons: Jackson Wicker and Mason Wicker, both of Jackson, TN.; 2 granddaughters: Ruby Little and Lennon Little, both of Durham, NC; 1 brother: Eddie Jackson (Sarah) of Ingomar; and 1 brother-in-law: Jimmy Dunlap of Blue Springs. Due to the Corona Virus a private graveside service will be held at the New Harmony Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to NeuroRestorative Timber Ridge, in Memory of Van Jackson, P. O. Box 208, Benton, AR. 72018. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
