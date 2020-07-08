TUPELO -- Vincent Jackson, 54, passed away Thursday, July 02, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

