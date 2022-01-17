W. D. Jackson, 95, resident of Walnut, passed away Saturday January 15, 2022, at Tippah County Nursing Home following an extended illness. A graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Jackson will be 2 PM Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the Jackson Family Cemetery in Walnut with Bro. David Sheperd officiating. Mr. Jackson was born October 3, 1926, in Tippah County to the late Wardall and Greeter Taylor Jackson. He received his education in the Chalybeate School System and was married to his beloved wife Ileta Renfrow Jackson September 20, 1946, who precedes him in death. Blessed with a green thumb, Mr. Jackson had a passion for the outdoors and was a self-employed farmer for all of his life. A Christian and member of County Line Baptist Church, Mr. Jackson and his family enjoyed attending gospel singings every Saturday night in his earlier years. Keeping up with the forecast on his trusty weather radio, watching wheel of fortune, riding his golf cart while checking on the community, and spending time in his garden were favorite pastimes. Those left to cherish his memories include, four daughters, Linda Phelps (Jimmy) of Corinth, Brenda Brooks (Randle) and Debbie Hodum (Benny) both of Walnut, and Jennifer Albertson of Starkville, two sons, Dale Jackson (Connie) and Kerry Jackson (Jennifer) both of Walnut, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He is also preceded in death by four sisters, two brothers, and a great great grandson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Jackson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
