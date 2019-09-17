William "Bill" Raymond Jackson, Sr., 84, passed away September 17, 2019 at NMMC-Pontotoc Extended Care. Bill was born on February 15, 1935 in Troy, MS. He graduated high school from Tupelo High School in 1952. He attended Itawamba Junior College where he played baseball and football. In 1954, be married his high school sweetheart, Katie. He completed his electrical engineer degree from Mississippi State University in 1960. Bill worked for MS Power before transferring to Pontotoc Electric Power Association, where he was manager for 35 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc where he was a deacon and served on many committees as long as he was able. Bill faithfully served his family, church, and community throughout the years all for the Glory of God. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Katie Merchent Jackson; his son, Bill Jackson, Jr.(Carol); his daughter, Hillery Jackson Wise(Jeremy); grandsons, Will and Sellers Jackson, and Jackson Wise; granddaughters, Katie and Carol Anne Wise; and a sister, Jessie Powers. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Donald and Thelma Jackson; brothers, Joe, Ken, and Bob Jackson; and grandsons, Bobby and Troy Jackson. Services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11AM at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge arrangements. Pallbearers: Will Jackson, Sellers Jackson, Jackson Wise, Fagan Jackson, Terry Wise, and Josh Wise. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 9AM until service time at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.