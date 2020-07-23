Jan Jacobs, 63, passed away on July 22, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility from complications of multiple sclerosis. She was born on August 12,1956, in Oxford, MS. She was raised and attended high school in Valmeyer, Illinois and attended the University of Miss. She worked in retail mgt. in several cities in TN. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her late 20's but continued to work until 1991 when she moved to Baldwyn. She entered the Baldwyn Nursing Facility in 1999. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her mother, Jean Davis Jacobs of Baldwyn; uncle, Jim Davis and his wife, Lori; cousins, Zack, Will, Bob and Ben Davis. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Jacobs of Valmeyer, IL; grandparents, Bud and Edna Rice of Baldwyn and Alfred and Clara Jacobs of St. Louis, MO. There will be no visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. box 337 Baldwyn, MS, 38824 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Association, P. O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
