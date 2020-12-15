Leroy Joseph Jaeger, 78, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Friends may attend a graveside service on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 2 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery on CR 683, Saltillo, MS. There will be no public visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. A full obituary will follow.

