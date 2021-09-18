Having lived a sterling life of faith, family and service to God and humanity, Gail Cox Jaggers crossed from this life to her life eternal on Friday, September 17, 2021 from North Miss. Medical Center. She was 79 years old. Gail was born on October 17, 1941 in Houston to the late Cecil and Monette Lantrip Cox. She lived most of her life in Okolona where she was beloved by all and was known for her support and encouragement of all things Okolona. Gail graduated Okolona High School and received her BS Degree in Business Education from Mississippi State University. She continued her studies at MSU and received a Specialist Degree in Elementary Education. For over 35 years, Gail was a much loved and revered teacher of 1st graders. Her love for children is legendary and she enjoyed a lifetime of following her student's lives and successes. She was a lifelong faithful and committed member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona where she taught Sunday school and was among the most stalwart Bible scholars ever. She constantly read and studied the Bible, led countless years of Bible study and lived her faith in God with reverence and awe. A great cook, she loved reading inspirational books and fine literature. Her life made a difference in this world and her legacy will always be that of a Godly wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, educator, friend and citizen. A service celebrating her life will be held Today Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 3 PM at the First Baptist Church of Okolona with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman, her pastor, officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving the family. Gail is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Jaggers of Okolona; her sons, Jeffrey Jaggers and wife Amy and Wesley Jaggers all of Tupelo; 8 grandchildren whom she revered; Courtney Phillips (Patrick), Jordan Jaggers, Anna Brooke Jaggers, Lindsy Jaggers, Hayden Jaggers, Allie Jaggers, Tanner Jaggers and Bo Jaggers. 4 great grandchildren; Saige, Charlie, Avery and Maren; a sister, Suzette Cox Welch (Dale) of Gulf Shores, Ala. and her dear lifelong friend, Nancy Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Jim Jaggers and Eric Jaggers and a sister, Ann Cox Nicholson. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 201 West Main Street, Okolona, MS. 38860 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.