Kenneth Lane "Ken" Jaggers, 51, left this world unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack on Friday evening, December 17, 2021 at NMMC-Pontotoc. Ken was born on Sept. 21, 1970 to the late Ernest "Buck" Jaggers and Nell Hare Jaggers, who survives. He attended Pontotoc Schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1988. Immediately after High School, Ken joined the U. S. Marine Corps and served overseas during Operation Desert Storm. A member of the Furrs Baptist Church, Ken worked in the produce and meat department at Food World several years before joining the staff of Norbord in Guntown. In the last few years, he was been self employed in the dirt and gravel business. A lover of the outdoors, Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding his 4 wheeler, gardening and raising vegetables and spending time with his grandson, Brantley. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Gary Petit and Bro. Joseph Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow in Black Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM-4PM today (Sun) December 19th and from Noon-service time tomorrow December 20th at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Mon. and will be archived thereafter. Ken is survived by his daughter, Kayla Jaggers Craig (Buddy) of Guntown and his son, Kenneth Wayne Jaggers of Furrs; his mother, Nell Jaggers of Furrs; PawPaw's love, grandson, Brantley; a brother, Roger Craig Jaggers (Jean) of Pontocola; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
