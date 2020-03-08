Jackie Ray Jamerson, 75, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in the Ryans Well community after a long bout with cancer. He was born September 12, 1944, to Travis and Exie Taylor Jamerson. He worked in the furniture industry, sawmilled, and was a plumber. He also was a trapper and fur trader. He loved the Lord, his family, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Johnny Harmon will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Sandy Springs Cemetery. Survivors include his wife Shirley Gasaway Jamerson; one daughter, Sherry Jamerson; one grandson, Austin Wilson, all of Ryans Well Community; niece and caregivers, Martha Jarrell (Johnny) of Fulton; step-sons, Kenneth Lynch, Danny Lynch, and Donnie Lynch; two sisters, Gola Loden of Baldwyn and Brenda Angel (Larry) of Baton Rouge, La.; sister-in-law, Bobbie Nell Jamerson of Fulton; a host of nieces and nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Pearlie Mae Jamerson, Myrtle Harmon, and Bobbie Nell Jamerson; one brother, Dwight Jamerson; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Billy, Jerry, and Johnny Harmon, Danny, Kenneth, Donnie, Tommy, and Kenny Lynch. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Jamerson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
