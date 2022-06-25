Bobby Newton James, 91, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday evening, June 24, 2022 at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. James will be at 2 PM Wednesday, June 29 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Hall and Bro. Jesse Cutrer officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Mr. James was born June 1, 1931 in Tippah County, the son of the late Richard Oliver "Big Daddy" and Lucille Tatum "Mamma Lu" Brody. He was a graduate of Walnut High School and continued his education at Mississippi State University earning a teaching degree. He was employed with Mississippi law enforcement as a Scale Officer for over 20 years before retiring. A member of Emmanuel Holiness Church, Mr. James was a family oriented person who enjoyed his church, church family and hosting annual fall singings at his home, known as the "Opera House". Favorite pastimes included traveling as long as his health permitted and dining out at Cracker Barrel and Muddy Creek Cafe. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 2 PM Wednesday, June 29 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by his daughter, Jan Adams (Derek) of Oakland, MS, step-mother, Annie "Momma Ann" James of Ripley, a sister, Amanda Taylor (Joey) of Ripley, one brother, Lee James, Jr. (Sharon) of Weirs, MS, two granddaughters, Ashley Hargis (Marshall) and Morgan Page (Chris) and four great grandchildren, CJ, Jamie, Hunter and Hayes. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Polly Jeans James and a brother, Dr. Joseph William Stevens. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the James family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.