SOUTHAVEN, MS -- David Dewayne James, 89, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Monday July 22, 2019 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday July 22, 2019 1:00 PM until service time 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland City Cemetery.
